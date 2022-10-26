Analysts lower estimates for T. Rowe Price as Q3 AUMs continue to drop

Analysts have lowered estimates for T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) as the company continues to expect lesser AUMs in Q3.

Q2 earnings and revenue dropped from both Q1 and the year-ago quarter on net client outflows and lesser AUMs.

For Q3, the company has already reported lesser AUMs for September and August, and marginally higher AUM for July.

TROW is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS estimate is $1.86 (-43.1% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $1.53B (-21.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TROW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 7 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward revisions.

Recently, Credit Suisse analyst Bill Katz initiated his coverage on U.S. asset managers and retail broker/dealers, being "structurally bullish" on alternative asset managers. However, T. Rowe Price got an Underperform rating.

Meanwhile, the investment manager ranks high among peer group in terms of dividends.

Notably, the company still gets a Sell rating from Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system and from the sell-side analysts.