Textron Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 1:32 PM ETTextron Inc. (TXT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Textron (NYSE:TXT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.24B (+8.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TXT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
