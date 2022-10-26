PBF Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 1:34 PM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Oct. 27, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $6.58 (vs. $0.12 in 2021) and the consensus revenue estimate is $10.11B (+40.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBF has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments (1)