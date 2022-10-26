Granite Construction Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 1:35 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $983.66M (-7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GVA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
