Laboratory Corporation of America Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 1:37 PM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.68 (-31.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.79B (-7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.
