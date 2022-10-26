WEX Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 1:37 PM ETWEX Inc. (WEX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- WEX (NYSE:WEX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.42 (+39.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $587.86M (+21.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WEX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.
