LKQ Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 1:38 PM ETLKQ Corporation (LKQ)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.96 (-5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.2B (-3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LKQ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
