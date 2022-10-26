Capital One Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.04 (-26.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.59B (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COF has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.
