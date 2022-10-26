Madison Square Garden Q3 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022
- Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.11 (-604.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.98M (-89.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MSGS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
