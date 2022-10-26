Asbury Automotive Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 1:42 PM ETAsbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Asbury Automotive (NYSE:ABG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.22 (+25.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.96B (+65.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
