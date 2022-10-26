Dupont's (NYSE:DD) planned purchase of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is likely go past a Nov. 1 deal termination deadline as Chinese approval for the combination isn't expect in time. Rogers ticked down 1%.

The companies are not currently engaged in talks with China's antitrust regulator, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited a source familiar.

While the deal is likely got past the deadline, Dupont (DD) and Rogers (ROG) remain committed to the transaction, Dealreporter said, citing another person familiar. The terms of the deal may be revisited if they deal goes passed the deadline.

Late last month Dupont (DD) said that it had withdrawn and refiled its planned purchase of Rogers (ROG) with China's antitrust regulator and planned to close the deal as soon as possible.

Also last month there was a report that the parties were said to be in discussions with third parties in China as the companies try to advance the review of the $5.2 billion deal.

A Barclays analyst last month speculated about a potential price cut on the Rogers (ROG) deal with Nov. 1 termination date approaching.

Dupont is scheduled to report its Q3 results on Nov. 8.