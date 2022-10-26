Boston Scientific drives rival Nevro lower after remarks on neuromodulation

Oct. 26, 2022 1:43 PM ETNevro Corp. (NVRO)BSXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Nevro Corp. headquarters in Silicon Valle

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO), a company focused on neuromodulation solutions, dropped at the open on Wednesday after its rival Boston Scientific (BSX) said that its Q3 sales for the pain treatment fell short of expectations.
  • Boston Scientific’s (BSX) neuromodulation business markets products to address neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain.
  • However, the segment with $221M in net sales remained stagnant during the quarter, and the management attributed the underperformance to ongoing reimbursement challenges impacting the U.S. procedures.
  • “Commenting on Spinal Cord Stimulator (SCS) Systems, Chief Executive Mike Mahoney said that despite solid international growth, “US SCS sales were impacted by preauthorization denials despite strong patient demand and ongoing physician interest in our fast therapy.”
  • Nevro (NVRO) generated more than ~84% of revenue from the U.S. in 2021.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.