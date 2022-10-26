Visteon Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 1:44 PM ETVisteon Corporation (VC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+588.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $822.07M (+30.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.
Comments