Schneider National Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 1:45 PM ETSchneider National, Inc. (SNDR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+9.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.72B (+19.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNDR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.
