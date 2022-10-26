Kinsale Capital Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETKinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Kinsale Capital (NYSE:KNSL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (-22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $215.33M (+30.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KNSL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
Comments