Shyft Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 1:46 PM ETThe Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Shyft (NASDAQ:SHYF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-30.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $290.4M (+6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SHYF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
