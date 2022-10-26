FTI Consulting Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 1:47 PM ETFTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.04 (+1.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $776.06M (+10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FCN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
