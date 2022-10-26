Carlisle Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETCarlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Carlisle (NYSE:CSL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.43 (+103.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.79B (+36.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.
