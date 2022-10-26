Cohu Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETCohu, Inc. (COHU)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (-2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $205.28M (-8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, COHU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
