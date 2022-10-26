Weyerhaeuser Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETWeyerhaeuser Company (WY)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-38.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.26B (-3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward revisions.
Comments