Deckers Outdoor Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETDeckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.70 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $807.69M (+11.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DECK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.
