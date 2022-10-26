Columbia Sportswear Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETColumbia Sportswear Company (COLM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.67 (+9.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $962.12M (+19.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, COLM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
