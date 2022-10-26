Red Rock Resorts Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETRed Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-39.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $407.35M (-1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, RRR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments