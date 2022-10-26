American Electric Power Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

  • American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Oct. 27, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $1.56 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $4.75B (+3.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, AEP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions.
  • SA contributor Power Hedge believes American Electric (AEP) is reasonably valued relative to its peers, rating the stock Hold.

