American Electric Power Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 1:56 PM ETAmerican Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Oct. 27, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.56 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $4.75B (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions.
- SA contributor Power Hedge believes American Electric (AEP) is reasonably valued relative to its peers, rating the stock Hold.
