TFI International Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETTFI International Inc. (TFII), TFII:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.98 (+35.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.27B (+8.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TFII has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.
