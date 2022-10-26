Principal Financial Group Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETPrincipal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.45 (-14.2% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $3.16B.
- Over the last 2 years, PFG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 12% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward revisions.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Principal Financial: No Longer Cheap, But High Relative Strength Into Earnings
