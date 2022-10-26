Arthur J.Gallagher Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Arthur J.Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.66 (+24.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.04B (-4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AJG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments