Grand Canyon Education Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETGrand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $207.94M (+0.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOPE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
