SPS Commerce Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETSPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (+10.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $114.01M (+16.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPSC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.
