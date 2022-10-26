Stanley Black & Decker Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 2:00 PM ETStanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Oct. 27, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.70 (-74.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.98B (-6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 downward revisions, while revenue estimates have seen 13 downward revisions.
- SA contributor Heavy Moat Investments called Stanley Black (SWK) "a turnaround play", rating the stock Hold.
