Office Properties Income Trust Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETOffice Properties Income Trust (OPI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.14 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $140.39M (-4.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OPI has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments