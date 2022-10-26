Office Properties Income Trust Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETOffice Properties Income Trust (OPI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
  • The consensus FFO Estimate is $1.14 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $140.39M (-4.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, OPI has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.

