Reliance Steel & Aluminum Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 2:04 PM ETReliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Oct. 27, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $6.19 (+0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $4.14B (+7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions.
- SA contributor Mitchell Martin in an analysis said Reliance Steel (RS), with its growing dividend and high return on capital, is still undervalued.
Comments