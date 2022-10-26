AptarGroup Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETAptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $838.49M (+0.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
