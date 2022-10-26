PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETPennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.35 and consensus revenue estimate is $77.57M (+62.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EPS has beaten estimates 37% of the time and revenue has beaten estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward revisions.
Comments