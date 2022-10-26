CMS Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Oct. 26, 2022 2:07 PM ETCMS Energy Corporation (CMS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Oct. 27, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $0.53 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.74B (+1.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CMS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • SA contributor Power Hedge in an analysis noted that CMS' (CMS) valuation is very attractive, but raised concerns over its debt level.

