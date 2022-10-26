Chinese EV maker Chijet to go public through merger with SPAC Jupiter Wellness

Chinese EV maker Chijet plans to go public through a merger with SPAC Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWAC) that estimates Chijet's enterprise value at around $1.6B.

The companies said the deal should generate proceeds of $140M, assuming no redemptions. Chijet's $1.6B valuation could be revised downward by as much as $674M after the closing if the company doesn't hit certain financial or stock price targets.

The deal is expected to close during Q1 2023, with shares of the combined company trading on Nasdaq.

Chijet plans to use proceeds from the deal in part to expand production, R&D, and its reach in Southeast Asia. The company, which also manufactures gasoline-powered vehicles, has relationships with around 300 dealerships in China and Southeast Asia and current annual production capacity of 240K vehicles.

Jupiter Wellness went public through an upsized initial public offering in December 2021, raising $120M.