Owens Corning stock dips as company forecasts macro pressures on end markets
Oct. 26, 2022 2:08 PM ETOwens Corning (OC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) shares fell around 4% on Wednesday even as the building materials company reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings.
- The Ohio-based firm generated adjusted EPS of $3.57 on revenue of $2.53B that grew 14.5% Y/Y but fell short of Wall Street estimates.
- All segments reported growth, with composites net sales up 8%, insulation net sales +18% and roofing net sales +15% in the quarter.
- Looking at Q4, the company expects overall performance to result in growth of net sales and adjusted EBIT for the quarter, versus the comparable quarter in the prior year. In the near term, the company expects many of its end markets to moderate with the changing macro-economic environment.
- Q4 volumes are expected to be down mid to high-single digits in technical and global, while relatively flat volumes are expected in North American residential insulation compared to the year-ago quarter.
- During the conference call, CEO Brian Chambers said that Owens Corning (OC) has seen some demand softening tied to the broader macro-environment in Europe and China.
- Shares were down 3.16% to $86.61 as of 2PM ET, losing three sessions of gains
