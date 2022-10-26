LPL Financial Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.83 (+59.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.16B (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPLA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:LPL Financial: Bullish Trends Into Earnings, Strong Growth In A Weak Industry
Comments