Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is considering increasing production of its bZ4X electric vehicle crossover by 6X to 12X the current monthly output of just over 1K if it can line up the necessary chips and components, sources tip Reuters.

The Japanese automaker is targeting the period after 2025 for the big all-electric vehicle production push, which would leave it well behind the expected pace for EV startups like Fisker (FSR), Lucid Group (LCID), and Rivian Automotive (RIVN), as well as Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) with their ambitious electrifications plans.

Currently, the bZ4X all-electric EV is produced at Toyota's Motomachi plant near its headquarters on a shared assembly line with gasoline cars and hybrids.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Toyota (TM) launched a broad review of its EV strategy. While it is unclear what direction the review will go beyond the bZ4X ramp-up, a bigger commitment to battery-electric vehicles would require investments in development, production capabilities, and battery technology.

Toyota's (TM) late pivot to a new electric vehicle strategy is considered a recognition by top management that Tesla has set a new benchmark for EV design and manufacturing costs. Toyota had an early stake in Tesla and collaborated with the company on the RAV4, but sold its TSLA shares in 2017 and the electric RAV4 did not survive past 2014.

Toyota's (TM) strategic review of its EV strategy also teases out the possibility of a partnership with another auto player. Any guesses?