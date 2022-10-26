Lincoln Electric Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 2:13 PM ETLincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Oct. 27, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.95 (+25% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $910.41M (+12.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LECO has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- SA contributor The Value Investor in an analysis said Lincoln Electric (LECO) looks compelling owing to its earnings yield.
