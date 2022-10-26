Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) stock rose 1.8% in Wednesday after-hours trading after the mortgage REIT posted Q3 earnings that exceeded the average analyst estimate. In addition, the company reduced its economic leverage

Q3 earnings available for distribution of $1.06 per share, exceeding the $0.99 consensus, rose from $0.30 in Q2 and provided 120% dividend coverage.

Economic leverage of 5.8x narrowed from 6.6x in Q2; economic return of -11.7% worsened from -9.6% in the previous quarter.

Book value per common share of $19.94 at Sept. 30, 2022 fell from $23.59 at June 30. Note that as of Sept. 26 Annaly (NLY) implemented a 1-for-4 reverse split.

"During the third quarter of 2022, financial markets continued to experience elevated volatility previously only seen during periods of crisis. Our book value came under pressure as a result of substantial spread widening in Agency MBS and the significant moves in interest rates, said CEO and President David Finkelstein.

"While we expect to maintain our defensive positioning due to the difficult operating environment, we continue to view asset valuations as attractive and are poised to take advantage of opportunities when technical factors improve," he added.

Q3 net interest income of $278.0M vs. $475M in Q2 and $362.5M in Q3 2021; net interest margin, excluding PAA, widened to 1.98% from 2.20% in Q2 and from 2.04% in Q3 2021.

Q3 net interest spread, excluding PAA, was 1.70% vs. 1.76% in Q2 and 1.97% in Q3 2021.

Net servicing income of $66.7M vs. $49.7M in Q2 and from $14.9M in Q3 2021.

Average economic cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.54% at Sept. 30 vs. 1.11% at June 30 and 0.66% at Sept. 30, 2021.

Total general and administrative expenses of $37.9M rose from $36.0M in Q2 and fell from $43.9M in Q3 2021.

Conference call on Oct. 27 at 9:00 AM ET.

