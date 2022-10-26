Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has begun cutting employees at several refineries, refined products terminals and offices as part of a restructuring program, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The job cuts affect a small number salaried employees in management and upper-level technical services workers at several locations. and a few hourly workers also will lose their jobs, according to the report.

Phillips 66's (PSX) Q3 likely will be strong, but "a longer-term refining margin squeeze appears likely," Laura Starks writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.