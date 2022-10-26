Houlihan Lokey Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETHoulihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (-38.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $444.51M (-17.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HLI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.
