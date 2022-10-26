Federated Hermes Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022 5:35 PM ETFederated Hermes, Inc. (FHI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $375.55M (+15.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FHI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments