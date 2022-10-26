Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) saw its Q3 core FFO per share fall short of the Wall Street consensus as operating expenses rose during the quarter. It also lowered its full-year FFO expectations, it said Wednesday. DLR stock slipped 1.3% in after-hours trading.

The data center REIT reduced its guidance for 2022 core FFO per share to $6.70-$6.75 from its prior range of $6.75-$6.85; consensus of $6.77; full-year revenue guidance of $4.65B-$4.70B reduces the top end of its previous $4.65B-$4.75B range (consensus estimate of $4.68B). Guidance assumes adjusted EBITDA of $2.450B-$2.475B vs. prior view of $2.45B-$2.50B.

The company turned in record quarterly bookings, the third record in the past four quarters, showing strong demand for data centers, CEO Bill Stein said. "With a rapidly changing global environment, we are making the necessary adjustments in order to maximize the significant market opportunity that lies ahead."

Q3 core FFO per share of $1.67, trailing $1.68 consensus, declined from $1.72 in Q2 and increased from $1.65 in Q3 2021.

Q3 total operating revenue of $1.19B, matching the consensus estimate, increased from $1.14B in the prior quarter and from $1.13B in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating expenses were $1.03B, up from $969.0M in Q2 and from $948.8M in Q3 2021.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $619.8M increased 1% from the prior quarter and 2% from the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, Digital Realty (DLR) signed total bookings expected to generate $176M of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including $13M contribution from interconnection.

In addition to new lease, DLR signed renewal leases representing $156M of annualized rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the quarter rolled down 0.5% on a cash basis and up 2.3% on a GAAP basis.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

