Dollar Realty Trust Q3 earnings miss, 2022 guidance cut as expenses climb

Oct. 26, 2022 4:26 PM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments

Server. Server room data center. Backup, mining, hosting, mainframe, farm and computer rack with storage information. Down. 3d render

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) saw its Q3 core FFO per share fall short of the Wall Street consensus as operating expenses rose during the quarter. It also lowered its full-year FFO expectations, it said Wednesday. DLR stock slipped 1.3% in after-hours trading.

The data center REIT reduced its guidance for 2022 core FFO per share to $6.70-$6.75 from its prior range of $6.75-$6.85; consensus of $6.77; full-year revenue guidance of $4.65B-$4.70B reduces the top end of its previous $4.65B-$4.75B range (consensus estimate of $4.68B). Guidance assumes adjusted EBITDA of $2.450B-$2.475B vs. prior view of $2.45B-$2.50B.

The company turned in record quarterly bookings, the third record in the past four quarters, showing strong demand for data centers, CEO Bill Stein said. "With a rapidly changing global environment, we are making the necessary adjustments in order to maximize the significant market opportunity that lies ahead."

Q3 core FFO per share of $1.67, trailing $1.68 consensus, declined from $1.72 in Q2 and increased from $1.65 in Q3 2021.

Q3 total operating revenue of $1.19B, matching the consensus estimate, increased from $1.14B in the prior quarter and from $1.13B in the year-ago quarter.

Total operating expenses were $1.03B, up from $969.0M in Q2 and from $948.8M in Q3 2021.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $619.8M increased 1% from the prior quarter and 2% from the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, Digital Realty (DLR) signed total bookings expected to generate $176M of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including $13M contribution from interconnection.

In addition to new lease, DLR signed renewal leases representing $156M of annualized rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the quarter rolled down 0.5% on a cash basis and up 2.3% on a GAAP basis.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Earlier, Digital Realty Trust (DLR) FFO of $1.67 misses by $0.01, revenue of $1.19B in line, lowers FY22 core FFO outlook

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.