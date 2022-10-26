Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is ticking up slightly again, now +0.9%, alongside headlines from Bloomberg saying billionaire and presumptive buyer Elon Musk is set to address the company's staff on Friday - the deadline day for him to close his $44B acquisition of the communications platform.

Musk is reportedly in Twitter's office this week, after eager private-jet trackers noted his plane had headed to California.

Bloomberg cited a staff memo that indicates Musk's meetings now are expected to be the "first of many" at the company.

Musk has changed his own Twitter biography info to read "Chief Twit" and his location to be "Twitter HQ."

“Elon is in the SF office this week meeting with folks, walking the halls, and continuing to dive in on the important work you all do,” head of people Leslie Berland wrote in the memo, according to Bloomberg. “For everyone else, this is just the beginning of many meetings and conversations with Elon, and you’ll all hear directly from him on Friday.”

Twitter's newest move up closes the narrowing deal price spread even further: Twitter is at $53.23, just 1.8% below Musk's deal price of $54.20 per share.

Musk himself is pulling together $33B to fund the equity portion. That's expected to come largely from Tesla stock (TSLA), which in spite of the potential selling pressure is pacing toward its second straight day of gains. Musk's debt and equity partners in the deal were reportedly told on Tuesday to prepare for a Friday closing of the deal.

Updated 2:48 p.m.: Musk has tweeted a video of himself entering Twitter HQ carrying a sink, saying "Let that sink in!"