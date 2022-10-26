Mizuho Securities launched its coverage on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) with a Neutral rating on Wednesday, arguing that the pressure on COVID testing and issues surrounding its infant formula business offset the positives in the company’s MedTech leadership and its strong balance sheet.

“We see this dynamic continuing over the next several quarters,” alongside recessionary concerns, the analysts led by Anthony Petrone wrote.

Abbott (ABT) “emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic as a key beneficiary,” generating ~$18.9B testing revenue driven by sales from the popular BinaxNOW rapid COVID antigen test, the team added.

However, the firm projects COVID testing revenue to generate only $1.8B for the company in 2023 before gradually declining to ~$1bn annually over the following three years.

Despite the recent resumption of manufacturing, the infant formula recall will lead to market share changes linked to Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program, Mizuho added, highlighting risks to ABT’s future WIC contracts.

However, the firm projects that the features in the company’s new Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Libre 3 will drive the U.S. market share to 50% from the current 40% over the next few years.

The $105 per share target reflects a valuation discount to the 10-year trend of ABT’s P/E multiple to account for COVID, recessionary, and baby formula headwinds.

