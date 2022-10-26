SPAC Endurance shareholders okay merger with Israeli telecom chipmaker SatixFy
Oct. 26, 2022 2:43 PM ETEndurance Acquisition Corp. (EDNC)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
SPAC Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) shareholders have voted in favor of a planner merger with Israeli chipmaker SatixFy that estimates the combined company's equity value at around $813M.
Endurance disclosed the vote in a recent SEC filing. The companies announced plans to merge in March, with the deal expected to generate proceeds of $350M, assuming no redemptions. The deal also included a financial commitment of $55M from Francisco Partners.
Based in Israel, SatixFy is a fabless maker of semiconductor chips for the satellite telecommunications sector. Customers include Telesat, OneWeb, ST iDirect and Airbus.
Endurance went public in September 2021, raising $200M.
