SPAC Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC) shareholders have voted in favor of a planner merger with Israeli chipmaker SatixFy that estimates the combined company's equity value at around $813M.

Endurance disclosed the vote in a recent SEC filing. The companies announced plans to merge in March, with the deal expected to generate proceeds of $350M, assuming no redemptions. The deal also included a financial commitment of $55M from Francisco Partners.

Based in Israel, SatixFy is a fabless maker of semiconductor chips for the satellite telecommunications sector. Customers include Telesat, OneWeb, ST iDirect and Airbus.

Endurance went public in September 2021, raising $200M.