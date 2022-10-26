Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is in early talks with Indonesia's government to extend its access to the giant Grasberg copper mine beyond 2041, CEO Richard Adkerson said Wednesday.

"These are early stage discussions, but we have a long term view," Adkerson told Reuters at the LME Week conference in London.

Freeport (FCX), which pledged a $14B investment in Grasberg in 2018 even as it handed 51% of the mine to state-owned miner PT Inalum, is in the process of building a copper smelter in Indonesia and expanding the mine in what is becoming the world's largest underground mining complex.

Pointing to the Grasberg expansion and expansion plans in the U.S., Adkerson and Freeport (FCX) President Kathleen Quirk reiterated their view that the company does not need to buy a rival to grow.

Copper prices have dropped ~20% YTD, but front-month Comex copper (HG1:COM) for October delivery settled +5.2% Wednesday to $3.6295/lb, its largest one-day percentage gain since April 2021.

Matching copper's YTD decline, Freeport (FCX) shares also have lost 20% this year but trade +4.9% on Wednesday.

Freeport McMoRan (FCX) recently reported a sharp drop in Q3 profit that still beat Wall Street estimates.