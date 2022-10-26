Amarin Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 26, 2022
- Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (vs. -$0.03 last year) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $87.49M (-38.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMRN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.
